Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 target price on Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,193. The company has a market cap of $333.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.56 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 14.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 28.2% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 34.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

