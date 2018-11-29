Home Bancorp (HBCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

HBCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

HBCP opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $352.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.23. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $214,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 53.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.