Homrich & Berg Purchases New Stake in Diageo plc (DEO)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.22 and a fifty-two week high of $151.30. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/homrich-berg-purchases-new-stake-in-diageo-plc-deo.html.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.