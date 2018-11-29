Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 526.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, insider Steven J. Lykken sold 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $140,693.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $278,924.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,555.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,587 shares of company stock worth $5,989,361. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $44.89 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/hormel-foods-corp-hrl-stake-boosted-by-pinnacle-associates-ltd.html.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.