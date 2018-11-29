HP (HPQ) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.12-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. HP also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.50-0.53 EPS.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,242,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,422. HP has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. ValuEngine cut HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on HP to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.44.

In other HP news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $17,880,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $1,112,178.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,479. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

