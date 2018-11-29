HSBC Analysts Give Indus (INH) a €66.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Indus (ETR:INH) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INH. Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €60.80 ($70.70) price target on Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, equinet set a €55.70 ($64.77) price target on Indus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.10 ($71.05).

Get Indus alerts:

Shares of ETR:INH opened at €41.50 ($48.26) on Monday. Indus has a 12-month low of €53.90 ($62.67) and a 12-month high of €66.20 ($76.98).

About Indus

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Indus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.