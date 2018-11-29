Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 154,543 Shares of CubeSmart (CUBE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,543 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.75% of CubeSmart worth $40,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 198.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $153.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.76 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 26.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.22 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

