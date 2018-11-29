Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pampa Energia were worth $52,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAM. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 60.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. CarVal Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 31.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pampa Energia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Pampa Energia in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pampa Energia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE PAM opened at $33.23 on Thursday. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.42). Pampa Energia had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $843.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energia S.A. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/hsbc-holdings-plc-boosts-stake-in-pampa-energia-s-a-pam.html.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.