Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $42.34 Million Stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 296,466 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging were worth $42,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 338.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 28.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 249.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KS stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $893.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

