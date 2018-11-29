Hubii Network (HBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 30.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Hubii Network has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $838.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00003171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.28 or 0.02249979 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00124666 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00197256 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.08308500 BTC.

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,907,834 tokens. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network. Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll.

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

