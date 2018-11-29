Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $3,386,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 31,712,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093,825 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $850,000. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 29.0% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 88,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.96. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

