Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.08.

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.85. 307,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $201.56 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 43.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $69,874.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,930,000 after purchasing an additional 200,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,521,000 after purchasing an additional 153,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,578,000 after purchasing an additional 64,786 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 617,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 150,552 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

