Hurco Companies (HURC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th.

HURC opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.55. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.75 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.83%.

In other Hurco Companies news, CEO Michael Doar sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $219,422.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,777.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, knee mills, vertical machining centers, tool room bed mills, combination lathes, horizontal machining centers, slant-bed lathes, and bridge mills; and double column vertical machining centers, and high-speed drill and tap machines.

