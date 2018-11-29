i3 Verticals (IIIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 million. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.84-0.87 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.84-0.87 EPS.

IIIV opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

IIIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,885,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/i3-verticals-iiiv-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.