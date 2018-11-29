Ecsc Group PLC (LON:ECSC) insider Ian Charles Mann sold 50,000 shares of Ecsc Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total value of £33,500 ($43,773.68).

ECSC stock opened at GBX 82 ($1.07) on Thursday. Ecsc Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 595 ($7.77).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ian Charles Mann Sells 50,000 Shares of Ecsc Group PLC (ECSC) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/ian-charles-mann-sells-50000-shares-of-ecsc-group-plc-ecsc-stock.html.

About Ecsc Group

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion prevention, and detection systems, log analysis, anti-virus, file integrity monitoring, web filtering, vulnerability scanning, email filtering, LAN switching/routing, cloud access security, and PCI desktops.

