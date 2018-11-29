Icon Plc (ICLR) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa lifted its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Icon were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the second quarter worth $121,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Icon in the third quarter worth $121,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Icon in the third quarter worth $200,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Icon in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Icon in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Icon from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised Icon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Mizuho set a $146.00 target price on Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $141.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. Icon Plc has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. The company had revenue of $655.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.66 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

