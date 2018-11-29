Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) Stake Lessened by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,250 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 128,334 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,737,000.

NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.66.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 8,513.18%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

