IDEX Membership Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for approximately $236.91 or 0.05523556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $473,819.00 and $800.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.02202407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00124615 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00194827 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.08561432 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.