IES (IESC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded IES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $375.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.34. IES has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland bought 5,304 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $100,404.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,367.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 60.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 8,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 609.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. The company's Commercial & Industrial segment provides electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

