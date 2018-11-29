IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Position Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,541 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $24,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 42.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 276,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 83,088 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $1,370,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 21.0% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 237,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 7.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,793,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,121,000 after purchasing an additional 300,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFO opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $55.99.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.05 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,707.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

