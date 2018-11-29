Imaginatik (IMTK) Trading 33.3% Higher

Imaginatik Plc (LON:IMTK) shares traded up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). 12,668,621 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,415% from the average session volume of 360,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
Imaginatik Company Profile (LON:IMTK)
Imaginatik plc provides collaborative innovation software and related professional services to large and medium-sized enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Technology and Consultancy segments. It offers Innovation Central, an innovation management software platform for business; and consulting services.
