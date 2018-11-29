Imaginatik Plc (LON:IMTK) shares traded up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). 12,668,621 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,415% from the average session volume of 360,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Imaginatik (IMTK) Trading 33.3% Higher” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/imaginatik-imtk-trading-33-3-higher.html.

Imaginatik Company Profile (LON:IMTK)

Imaginatik plc provides collaborative innovation software and related professional services to large and medium-sized enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Technology and Consultancy segments. It offers Innovation Central, an innovation management software platform for business; and consulting services.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Imaginatik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaginatik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.