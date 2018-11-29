ImmunoGen (IMGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.16

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 114968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on ImmunoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $784.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.49.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 673.66% and a negative net margin of 176.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $46,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,888. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 14,391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 95,413 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

