IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,294 shares, a decrease of 0.1% from the October 31st total of 667,926 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,924 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $3.97 on Thursday. IMPAC Mortgage has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Get IMPAC Mortgage alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities lowered IMPAC Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

In other IMPAC Mortgage news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,510,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,924,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMPAC Mortgage stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.64% of IMPAC Mortgage worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (IMH) Short Interest Update” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/impac-mortgage-holdings-inc-imh-short-interest-update.html.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment primarily originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans eligible for government securities issued through Ginnie Mae.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for IMPAC Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPAC Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.