Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 2.00. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $24.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.32 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 274,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $5,900,834.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,852,233.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $79,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,578.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,635. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

