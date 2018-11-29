Independent Advisor Alliance Has $6.16 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 6,846,550 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,342,000 after buying an additional 4,634,515 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,835,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,769,000 after buying an additional 1,992,507 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,829.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 1,961,806 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $135,395,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.96 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/independent-advisor-alliance-has-6-16-million-stake-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.