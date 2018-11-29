Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,931 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 29.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,766,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 469.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 52.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

NYSE STI opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $58.69 and a one year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/independent-advisor-alliance-purchases-1931-shares-of-suntrust-banks-inc-sti.html.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.