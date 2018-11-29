InflationCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $78,485.00 and $101.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 59.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.60 or 0.02251232 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008368 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000305 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000785 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001950 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001582 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.