Ink Protocol Trading Down 25.9% Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.93 million and $185,490.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.02196577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00125141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00195599 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.82 or 0.08839397 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,949,269 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinBene, Bibox and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.