Inmarsat (ISAT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Inmarsat (LON: ISAT):

11/21/2018 – Inmarsat had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 480 ($6.27). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Inmarsat had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Inmarsat had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 625 ($8.17). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Inmarsat had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 580 ($7.58). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Inmarsat had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 575 ($7.51). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Inmarsat was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Inmarsat had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 615 ($8.04). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Inmarsat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

10/9/2018 – Inmarsat had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of ISAT traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 419.80 ($5.49). The stock had a trading volume of 401,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. Inmarsat Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 381.20 ($4.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 865 ($11.30).

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

