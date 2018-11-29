Inogen (INGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INGN. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Inogen to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Inogen from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price objective on Inogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Inogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inogen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $287.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Inogen had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $95.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inogen will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,966,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,768.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,297,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $9,008,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Inogen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 12.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 162.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 9.8% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

