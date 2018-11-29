Inphi Co. (IPHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.49 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will announce sales of $86.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.46 million and the highest is $88.00 million. Inphi posted sales of $85.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year sales of $294.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.90 million to $296.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $363.06 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $371.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. Inphi’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPHI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Inphi from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Inphi from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

In related news, Director Sam Srinivasan sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $125,667.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,606 shares of company stock valued at $139,829 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Inphi by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 834,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 82,961 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inphi by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.25. Inphi has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $42.27.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

