Insider Buying: General American Investors Co. Inc. (GAM) VP Buys 500 Shares of Stock

General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) VP Eugene S. Stark bought 500 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $15,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:GAM traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,744. General American Investors Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

Get General American Investors alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 285,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 82,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in General American Investors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 509,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in General American Investors by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/insider-buying-general-american-investors-co-inc-gam-vp-buys-500-shares-of-stock.html.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.