Insider Buying: TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TAT) CEO Purchases 10,431 Shares of Stock

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 10,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $10,431.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,358. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Noah Malone Mitchell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 3,500 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $3,465.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 513,350 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $513,350.00.

TransAtlantic Petroleum stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 82,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,028. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.85% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Turkey and Bulgaria geographical segments. The company was founded on October 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

