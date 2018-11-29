Insider Buying: Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) Director Acquires 5,300 Shares of Stock

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Director James B. Hawkes purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $831.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.36 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

VCTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $179,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/insider-buying-victory-capital-holdings-inc-vctr-director-acquires-5300-shares-of-stock.html.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.