Insider Selling: ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) COO Sells 33,427 Shares of Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith sold 33,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $606,031.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $17.53 on Thursday. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth $1,525,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Nomura started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

