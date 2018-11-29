Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) EVP Sells 1,736 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $210,663.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,106,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DXCM stock opened at $124.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $152.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) EVP Sells 1,736 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/insider-selling-dexcom-inc-dxcm-evp-sells-1736-shares-of-stock.html.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.