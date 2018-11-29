Insider Selling: Enerflex Ltd (EFX) Director Sells C$168,700.00 in Stock

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) Director Michael Weill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total value of C$168,700.00.

TSE:EFX opened at C$16.25 on Thursday. Enerflex Ltd has a 52-week low of C$13.55 and a 52-week high of C$18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$21.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.42.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

