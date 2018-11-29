Insider Selling: Honeywell International Inc. (HON) VP Sells $4,061,434.41 in Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,187,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HON opened at $144.30 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $139.30 and a one year high of $167.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, $1 restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price (down from $184.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of The Ozarks boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

