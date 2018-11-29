Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (INTU) CEO Sells 22,418 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Brad D. Smith sold 22,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total transaction of $4,609,813.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,150,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $209.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,513. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuit by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

