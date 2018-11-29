Insider Selling: RigNet Inc (RNET) Director Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) Director Keith Olsen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $45,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,648.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RNET traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. 112,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,209. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RigNet Inc has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.77 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNET. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RigNet by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,904,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 170,747 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in RigNet by 15.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 934,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RigNet by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RigNet by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RigNet by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 66,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNET. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of RigNet in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RigNet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

