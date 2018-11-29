Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) SVP Sells 73,286 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock sold 73,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $376,690.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Tuesday, November 20th, Kevin Maddock sold 77,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $421,600.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Kevin Maddock sold 92,427 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $500,954.34.

On Thursday, September 6th, Kevin Maddock sold 160,325 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $769,560.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Kevin Maddock sold 30,400 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $154,128.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Kevin Maddock sold 25,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $126,000.00.

Shares of RMNI opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Rimini Street Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) SVP Sells 73,286 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/insider-selling-rimini-street-inc-rmni-svp-sells-73286-shares-of-stock.html.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.