Insider Selling: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Director Sells 22,710 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 22,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $583,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at $170,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TPI Composites alerts:

On Wednesday, November 28th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 33,913 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $905,477.10.

On Friday, November 23rd, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 10,514 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $266,740.18.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 38,100 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $946,785.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 35,590 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $876,581.70.

On Monday, November 19th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 118,126 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $2,879,911.88.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 55,476 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,308,678.84.

On Monday, November 12th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 46,185 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $1,121,371.80.

On Monday, October 15th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 20,015 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $513,184.60.

On Thursday, October 11th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 98,947 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $2,505,338.04.

On Monday, October 8th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 89,959 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $2,316,444.25.

TPI Composites stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.05. 13,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,527. TPI Composites Inc has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $893.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.13.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.34. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $39.00 target price on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/insider-selling-tpi-composites-inc-tpic-director-sells-22710-shares-of-stock.html.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.