Insider Selling: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Major Shareholder Sells 86,368 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 86,368 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,256,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Element Partners Ii Intrafund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 67,767 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,671,811.89.

On Monday, October 29th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 4,796 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $119,947.96.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 129,104 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $3,265,040.16.

On Monday, October 8th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 143,287 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,787,075.41.

On Friday, September 21st, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 117,534 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $3,300,354.72.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 111,679 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $3,077,873.24.

On Thursday, September 13th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 116,670 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $3,222,425.40.

On Monday, September 10th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 94,650 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,592,463.50.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 134,392 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $3,671,589.44.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,527. The company has a market cap of $893.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TPI Composites Inc has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.35 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 130.7% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 848,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after buying an additional 480,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TPI Composites by 411.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 32,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 38.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after buying an additional 267,717 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in TPI Composites by 9.4% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

