Insider Selling: Yelp Inc (YELP) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $63,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

YELP traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.84. 3,810,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,802. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.43, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29. Yelp Inc has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. Yelp had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Yelp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,659 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Yelp by 31.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Yelp by 16.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Yelp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 87,520 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Yelp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

