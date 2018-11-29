Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,586. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $57.87.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.42) EPS.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $598,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $403,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

