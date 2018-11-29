Intel Co. (INTC) Position Raised by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,973 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $123,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,143,000 after acquiring an additional 106,635 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 220,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,783 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,297,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 29,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.86 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $221.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $54.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

