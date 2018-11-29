Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) PT Set at $4.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

“Interpace Diagnostics announced the publication of a paper titled “The Incremental Value of DNA November issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. The study supports the use of PancraGEN testing on patients who have pancreatic cysts with worrisome features (WFs).”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interpace Diagnostics Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.17.

NASDAQ IDXG opened at $1.01 on Monday. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 64.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter worth about $465,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter worth about $983,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

