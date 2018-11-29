Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Position Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,628,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,989 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12,133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,606,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,016,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 798,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 498,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,356 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $203,001.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

