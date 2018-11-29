Intuit Inc. (INTU) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.56. 339,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $231.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Intuit from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.59.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.30, for a total transaction of $22,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $57,899,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,445 shares in the company, valued at $94,580,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 798,133 shares of company stock worth $170,470,207. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

