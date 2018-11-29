Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is Annex Advisory Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $51,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 293,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,994 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,682,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $101.55 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $94.97 and a 1 year high of $108.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

